CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old boy who was shot at a busy intersection in Clarksville last week has reportedly died from his injuries, leading the police department to now consider the case a homicide investigation.

The shooting happened just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive, leaving several residents stunned as the neighborhood went into lockdown.

Police said a black vehicle was seen shooting at a Dodge Challenger before the suspects abandoned their car on Bauling Lane. A perimeter was set up to try and find the suspects, but officers were unable to locate them at that time.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Clarksville Police Department said detectives with the Special Operations Unit were continuing to follow up on leads in the case. However, no further information was released.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Goble at 931–648-0656, ext. 5323. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.