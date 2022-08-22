CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile who escaped custody last month.

Labron Dewayne Gibson, 17, has active juvenile petitions for vehicle burglary, carjacking, evading and vandalism. He is alleged to have been involved in a carjacking on August 14 at the Waffle House on North Riverside Drive.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

He is described as 5’4″, weighing 172 pounds. Gibson was last seen on July 22 around 10:40 p.m. when he escaped from a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services transport van.

Police are also searching for 23-year-old Sha’Juan Freeman who they say was involved in the August 14 carjacking, along with Gibson and several others.

Sha’Juan Freeman mugshot (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

He has not yet been arrested and is still at large.

If you see either of these individuals, you are asked to call 911 immediately. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477.