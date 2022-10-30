CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville after being hit by a car late Saturday night, according to Clarksville police.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road. Officials say the 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle when she ran out into the roadway.

Clarksville police say the 12-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville. The girl’s status remains unknown at this time.

The northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard were shut down late Saturday night as officers investigated the scene. After several hours, officials reopened the roadway around 3:17 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656.