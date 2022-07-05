FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division will commemorate their deployment to Europe for the first time in nearly 80 years with a ceremony Tuesday.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 101st Airborne Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion will officially case their colors in a ceremony to officially mark their deployment to the European Command theater of operations to assure NATO allies and deter Russian aggression in the region, according to a release.

Fort Campbell units deployed in February to join elements of the 18th Airborne Corps, which was already deployed to the region. Screaming Eagle Soldiers began arriving in Europe in late June.

Prior to the colors casing ceremony, the 101st Airborne Division will host an Honor Eagle Ceremony to welcome the new Deputy Commanding Officer-Support Col. Scott Wilkinson and bid farewell to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Chief of Staff Col. Stephen Shrader.