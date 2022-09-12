CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lieutenant Colonel with the 101st Airborne Division had died from natural causes while serving in Eastern Europe.

Nicholas D. Goshen passed away from natural causes on September 6, 2022, according to a release.

Lt. Col. Goshen was deployed with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and was based at Mihail

Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania. Since June, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has nearly 4,000

Soldiers deployed to Europe to assist NATO Allies and deter Russian aggression.

Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas D. Goshen (Courtesy: 101st Airborne Division)

“Nick was a valued member of the team whose passion and commitment to the division and our Soldiers

was extraordinary,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division. “I

can personally attest to his exceptional talent. He will be missed.”

Goshen was deployed seven times, once to to Iraq and six deployments to Afghanistan, totaling

42 months of overseas combat deployments.

He is survived by his wife Megan Epner of 14 years and leaves behind their loyal dog, Polo.

According to a release, Goshen’s awards and decorations include The Bronze Star Medal for Valor; Bronze Star; Purple Heart; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon; National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal; Iraq Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon; NATO Medal; Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge; Ranger Tab; Combat Infantryman Badge; Combat Action Badge; Parachutist Badge; and Air Assault Badge.