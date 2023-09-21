CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 101st Airborne Division is expecting to send more troops to eastern Europe.

This time, about 3,400 soldiers will deploy from Fort Campbell.

The soldiers are part of the division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans.” They will join reinforcements for NATO’s eastern flank in the war in Ukraine.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

They will replace the division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne” in a one-for-one replacement that will not change the overall U.S. force posture in the region, according to a release.

“The mission to reinforce our NATO partners remains vital to maintaining security on the European continent,” said Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “For the last six months, our 1st Brigade has done an incredible job supporting the Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce mission. I am confident the Rakkasans of 3rd Brigade will continue to represent our division with distinction alongside our European partners and allies.”

The deployment will begin in the next few months as the 1st brigade makes their way back home from a nine-month deployment that began in March 2023.