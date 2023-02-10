MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A real estate company has announced plans for a new mixed-use development in Clarksville.

Millan Enterprises, which is a residential and commercial real estate company, is in the beginning stages of the project at Jefferson and North First Street in downtown Clarksville.

(Courtesy: Millan Enterprises)

(Courtesy: Millan Enterprises)

(Courtesy: Millan Enterprises)

The new Millan Center will take up an entire city block and feature retail spaces, townhomes and the Millan building, which will have 114 residential units, a gym, club room, and a rooftop pool for tenants and guests.

At 10 stories, the building will be the tallest in downtown Clarksville.

“We’re so excited to start the beginning stages of our dream project. For years, we’ve been affirming our desire to be a part of Clarksville’s revitalization, specifically downtown. This project will be a huge step toward that goal aesthetically, economically, and intentionally. We’re proud to have such a strong and compassionate team to help us start this journey — because this is just the beginning,” said Leo Millan.

No details have been released on a completion date or what businesses may be part of the new development.

Millan Enterprises has previously transformed the Old Northern Bank building into a multi-space office with more than 25 tenants and recently opened The Press, Clarksville’s premier coworking space in the old Leaf Chronicle Building, according to a release.