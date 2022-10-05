CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

Westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road are shut down and traffic is being diverted in the area.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Police say there are multiple injuries, but the statuses of those involved is unknown.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

No further information was made immediately available.