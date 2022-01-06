MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 24 westbound during the winter storm Thursday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened on I-24 westbound near mile marker 16. No hazardous materials were involved.
The highway was down to one lane and the Tennessee Highway Patrol took over the crash investigation.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.