CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 24 remains closed in Clarksville after one person died in a crash early Sunday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile marker 11, according to Clarksville police.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Authorities reported that officers responded to the crash scene at approximately 5:49 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 after receiving a 911 call.

Upon arrival, officers with the Clarksville Police Department confirmed that one person died in the collision.

The eastbound lanes of I-24 near mile marker 11 will remain closed as crews continue to assess the scene.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

All traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route until the roadway reopens.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Additional details were not immediately released.