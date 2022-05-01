CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Power Street just after 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car. The man was pronounced dead the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call Detective Hughes at 931-648-0656 ext. 5684. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.