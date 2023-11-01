CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred at an intersection early Wednesday morning.
Just after 2:30 a.m., someone called 911 to report that a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Richaven Road, according to Clarksville police.
Authorities reported that the driver — identified as 30-year-old Zachary Tablack of Palmyra —was pronounced dead at the scene.
Due to vehicle debris and a tree in the roadway, Memorial Drive was shut down for hours early Wednesday morning. The roadway has since reopened,
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.