CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred at an intersection early Wednesday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., someone called 911 to report that a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Richaven Road, according to Clarksville police.

Authorities reported that the driver — identified as 30-year-old Zachary Tablack of Palmyra —was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to vehicle debris and a tree in the roadway, Memorial Drive was shut down for hours early Wednesday morning. The roadway has since reopened,

No other information was immediately released.