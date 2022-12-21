MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 9 around 6:15 a.m.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

The Clarksville Police Department reported the deadly crash involved three vehicles. It is not known if anyone else was injured.

The eastbound lanes of the roadway is closed. The Exit 8 East ramp to I-24 is closed to traffic and motorists will need to find an alternate route until the roadway is cleared.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation. No additional information was immediately released.