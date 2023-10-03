CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was injured in an overnight multi-vehicle crash that left a Clarksville roadway closed for hours.

The crash happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway between Whitfield Road and Peachers Mill Road near the Westcreek Bridge.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Clarksville police shut down the westbound lanes of 101st Airborne Division Parkway as crews worked to clear the roadway. The road reopened just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

One person was taken to Tennova Healthcare to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash, according to Clarksville police. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately released.