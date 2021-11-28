1 hospitalized after apartment fire at Pembroke Park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was hospitalized after an early morning fire that occurred at an apartment complex in Clarksville.

Clarksville Fire crews responded to a structure fire call at the Pembroke Park Apartments just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The first crew that arrived on scene was met with heavy flames and smoke coming out of the apartment.

Firefighters quickly doused the fire with water to keep it from spreading to adjacent apartments in the complex.

One occupant of the apartment was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is displaced from the residence due to the damage.

Clarksville Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation.