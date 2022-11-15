CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. A short time later, a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare and dropped off a person who had been shot. The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are currently investigating and have shut down Pine Mountain Road near the intersection of Woodbridge Drive. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 immediately.