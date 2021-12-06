1 dead in Montgomery County shooting; suspect detained

PALMYRA, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Montgomery County.

It happened in the Palmyra area, southwest of Clarksville, around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Montgomery County deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Mockingbird Hill Road where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Officials say a suspect has been detained for questioning, but no other details have been released.

The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident and says there is no active threat to the community.