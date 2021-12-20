CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Clarksville.

Police originally responded to a home in the 400 block of Ringgold Road around 5 p.m. for a welfare check.

When officers entered the home, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

There is no update on the man’s condition.

Neither of the victim’s identities have been released.

Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit are investigating the shooting. Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Hughes at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5684. You can remain anonymous by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline (931) 645-8477