CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating two crashes on Tiny Town Road that lead to one fatality early Saturday morning.

Clarksville police responded to the first crash on Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road around 6:42 a.m. Saturday morning. According to officers, the cause of the crash remains unclear but led to multiple downed power lines in the area.

Officials responded to the second crash soon after which led to one fatality. According to Clarksville police, no further information will be released until the family is notified. At this time, it remains unclear what led to the second crash.

Tiny Town Road was closed between Needmore Road and Clearwater Drive Saturday morning but has since reopened.

No other information was immediately released.