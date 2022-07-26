CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.
It happened in Clarksville on Whitfield Road, near Old Trenton Road, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say Whitfield Road is closed between Abby Lou Drive and Old Trenton Road as they investigate.
There is no word on any other injuries related to this crash.
The name of the victim will be withheld until next of kin notifications can be made.
The public is asked to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.