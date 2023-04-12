NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in Montgomery County.

On Tuesday, April 11, just before 4:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Parkside Drive to respond to a shooting incident.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, once deputies arrived on scene, they located two individuals. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene and another individual was taken to Nashville hospital.

A large police presence was seen the area on Tuesday afternoon as deputies worked to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

The identities of the victims has not yet been released. Deputies say the motive of the shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.