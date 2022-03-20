CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead, and one woman is injured following a domestic-related shooting and kidnapping in Clarksville late Saturday night.

Clarksville police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Lafayette Road at 9:44 p.m. Saturday night. Once on scene, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

At the scene, officers say witnesses stated that a male had approached a female at gunpoint and forced her into a white Dodge Charger. Clarksville police say additional officers were responding to the scene on Lafayette Road when they noticed the suspect’s vehicle traveling north on Ft. Campbell Boulevard.

Officers pursued the white Dodge Charger to the 1200 block of Parkway Place where the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop and a female passenger jumped out of the car. According to Clarksville police, when officers approached the vehicle, they discovered that the female had multiple gunshot wounds that all appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Clarksville police say the man inside the vehicle had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The female and the male gunshot victim from Lafayette Road were both airlifted to Nashville where their condition remains unknown at this time.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Hughes at 931-648-0656 or submit an online tip here.