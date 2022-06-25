CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating a crash that critically injured a man on the Lewis Memorial Bridge Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Lewis Memorial Bridge.

According to Clarksville police, 62-year-old William Wright, of Clarksville, was traveling northbound on North 2nd Street when, for reasons unknown, he veered into the southbound lanes of traffic and struck another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the passenger sustained critical injuries and had to be transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.