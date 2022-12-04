CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway after one person was found shot in Clarksville early Sunday morning.

Officers received a 911 call just before 2 a.m. regarding a shooting that had occurred in the parking lot of Casa Blanca, which is located in the 700 North block of Riverside Drive.

According to Clarksville police, one person was shot and airlifted to Nashville to be treated for their injuries. The extent of the victim’s injuries remains unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Alquizweeni at 931-648-0656.

No other information was immediately released.