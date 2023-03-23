CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.

It happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Eva Drive just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and his status is unknown at this time.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.