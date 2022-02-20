CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash on Ft. Campbell Boulevard and 101st Airborne Division Parkway has left one driver with serious injuries.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Two northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Highway 41A are currently shut down due to the two-vehicle crash.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, one of the drivers involved in the crash was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville. That driver’s status remains unknown at this time.

Clarksville Police is asking the public to find alternate routes while investigators assess the crash scene.

No other information was immediately released.