CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has been airlifted with critical injuries following a multivehicle crash on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tiny Town Road and Twelve Oaks Boulevard. Officials say the crash involved four vehicles.

Crews with the Clarksville Fire Rescue said one person was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition and two others involved were transported to Tennova Healthcare.

Tiny Town Road crash (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

At this time, one vehicle is reported to have an active gas leak. Clarksville Fire Rescue’s Incident Commander estimates the roadway will be closed for at least two hours or more.

Clarksville police say all lanes at Tiny Town Road between Tara and Twelve Oaks Boulevards are shut down and advised drivers to seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

No other information was immediately released.