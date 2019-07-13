Clarksville teen saves grandmother from falling victim to Facebook scam

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Daisy Heminger was nearly scammed out of $300 when she received a Facebook message from someone posing as one of her Facebook friends.

“It’s terrible,” Heminger said. “Why would people do that? We worked hard all our lives to earn the money that we’re getting through social security and then they want to come in and steal it from us.”

On Tuesday, she got a phony message from a Facebook friend whose account had been hacked.

The message claimed the friend had won $150,000 through a grant for retirees from the Small Business Administration.

“So, I thought well, if she did it, well I’m going to try it,” Heminger said.

The 75-year-old called the number to apply and got a message that she won.

She was instructed to send $300 to a South Carolina address to claim a $20,000 prize.

“I thought ‘oh my, I could really really use that money,'” Heminger said.

The next day she was about to go get a money order when she ran into her granddaughter Haley Smith.

“She started to tell me that it was for this prize money she had won,” Smith said. Smith, who’s only 17, knew something was wrong and started texting the scammer.

“I basically started asking for credentials and receipts,” she said.

The teen asked to speak with a supervisor and for an address.

Instead, she got a picture with stacks of hundred dollar bills.

“I was so angry,” Smith said.

Heminger never sent the money. “She stopped me,” Heminger said. “Thank goodness. Otherwise, I would have lost my $300.”

It would have been a huge loss for the grandmother who gets by on two pensions and social security.

“Probably would’ve missed one car payment,” she said.

Heminger says she’s grateful she didn’t have to learn her lesson the hard way.

“If you have to send in money to get money, it’s a scam,” Heminger said.