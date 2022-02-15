CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old charged in a Montgomery County homicide was arrested by Metro Nashville Police following a suspected armed robbery on Edmondson Pike.

Metro police arrested 16-year-old Damarrian Kelly following an alleged armed robbery on Monday. He was charged with evading arrest, theft of a vehicle, and possession of a handgun.

Kelly had previously bonded out of the Montgomery County Jail back in December but was transferred back to the facility following his arrest in Nashville.

In November, Kelly and 16-year-old Vontrell Hairston were charged in the homicide of 32-year-old Emmanual Tyson. The two were transferred from juvenile status to adult status. Tyson was one of two gunshot wound victims found at a shooting scene on August 20, 2021. The shooting occurred in the area of 9th and Shearor Street.

On December 29, 2021, Kelly was released from the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Hairston is still incarcerated at the Montgomery County Jail.

Clarksville Police believe other individuals were involved in the August homicide and request anyone with information to reach out.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Detective Martin at 931-648-0656, ext. 5224. To remain anonymous, you can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.