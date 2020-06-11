Clarksville taco shop goes the extra mile to stock ingredients amid COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local restaurants were hit with a double whammy in March with the tornado and then COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of a Clarksville taco shop has been going the extra mile, driving hours to get his ingredients, sacrificing a profit to keep everything to his quality.

“I hate telling them no that we don’t have things, I hate telling them we’re closed because we ran out of food,” said Taco Loco owner, Patrick Williams.

That was the case at Taco Loco for the past few months, opening late in order to drive out of state to pick up ingredients, and taking steak completely off the menu.

“It’s kind of two-fold, the tornado that ripped through Nashville wiped out a place called Restaurant Depot. And Restaurant Depot is the place for small businesses, like me, who can’t afford to run a business out of a trucking company,” said Williams.

Williams and his friends moved from New York to start the restaurant, combining backgrounds of Caribbean, Taiwanese, Puerto Rican, and more.

They take their food very seriously. “One truck company suggested, ‘Well, why don’t you just buy this chicken this steak until you get through?’ If I’m running a business, people trust you to give you the right ingredients, the high quality,” said Williams.

Williams says he would drive to Louisville, Memphis, and more, sometimes twice in one week. “Close the restaurant at 11, get there at 3 o’clock in the morning, sleep in the car, get in the Restaurant Depot 7 o’clock in the morning, fill up the truck, come back, and it was really really tough.”

The trade stops with several countries, as well as meat factory closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks, made everything hard to get.

“There were times where I would leave here at about 9 o’clock in the morning and I wouldn’t get back to Clarksville until about 11 o’clock at night because I hit up every single rice distributor and their limit was two and one, so I would come back with about 15 bags of rice,” Williams explained.

And all at inflated costs, adding “there were times where I was losing 25 cents per taco.”

But now, Williams says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. “I was able to buy 15 cases of rice from one distributor yesterday…the prices are receding…a lot of the restrictions on chicken and steak have been loosening.”

Thursday afternoon the customers were still coming, several groups of three to four from Ft. Campbell and others on their lunch breaks, made up a wait of about two dozen within 30 minutes.

“When prices go back to normal, we’ll start taking pay again, and it’ll all be worth it,” Williams said, “People will come out at the other end of it happy with us.”

As of right now, he only has to travel to get hibiscus for their tea.

