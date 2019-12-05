Clarksville police step up efforts to crack down on car break-ins

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are ramping up their efforts to crack down on car burglaries and car thefts throughout the city through a renewed Park Smart campaign.

“They’re literally just going through neighborhoods, groups of ’em and they pull door handles and keep going through the neighborhood,” said Captain James Smith with Clarksville Police Department.

It’s a crime Smith says is usually preventable.

“Put away your valuables,” Smith said. “Secure your items.”

It’s a simple message police are now taking up a notch.

“We’re really just trying to flood them with this campaign so we change their mindset,” he said.

For the past month, Clarksville police have ramped up their Park Smart campaign, posting eye-catching daily reminders on social media.

“It’s an attention-getter,” Smith said.

So far this year, there’ve been 842 car break-ins in Clarksville, an increase from 705 break-ins the same time last year.

“It is very difficult,” Smith said. “It’s frustrating to us as a department.”

Police are hanging up flyers at apartment complexes, stepping up patrols, and are even using the PA system, at Governor’s Square Mall to get the word out.

For the past month, at least four times a day, a 60-second message can be heard throughout the mall, reminding drivers to lock up.

Holly Smith says the reminder could have helped her after her car was recently broken into.

“My car was recently broken into at my house,” Smith said. “The guy was just going down the street breaking into any car that he could.”

“I think it’s a good idea,” Smith said. “I don’t know why people forget.”