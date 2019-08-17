Clarksville Police see uptick in counterfeit bills

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amye Melton got a big surprise when she went through the McDonald’s drive-thru near her home about three weeks go.

“Paid with cash and the lady hands me three of my one dollar bills back and says that they’re counterfeit,” Melton said.

Melton, who sits on the board of directors for the Better Business Bureau in Middle Tennessee, was shocked.

“I’m a little embarrassed,” she said. “Why didn’t I notice that?”

“I didn’t notice a difference in the texture. I didn’t notice a difference in the colors.”

Melton says the biggest surprise was what the clerk said next.

“It happens so often that they no longer report it,” she said.

Clarksville police have seen an uptick in counterfeit money.

They’ve had about 50 reports of counterfeit bills being used in the last 45 days, according to Jim Knoll, public information officer for Clarksville PD.

“If that’s how many have been reported, how many have really happened?” Melton asked.

Police say more than half were smaller bills like ones, fives, and tens that most people don’t bother to check, according to Knoll.

“Now when a retailer hands me money, I’m checking my own,” Melton said.

She now walks around with a counterfeit marker which helps determine if a bill is real or counterfeit.

“Black line equals fake,” Melton said holding the pen. “Gold line equals real.”

“It has made me more conscious of the money people are handing me,” she said.