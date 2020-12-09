Clarksville police searching for runaway teen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are looking for a runaway teen boy who left his home in September, was found in December, and ran away again.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Eric Hayes-Overton, Jr. went missing on September 4 around 11 p.m. He was located around 8 p.m. on December 5 in Nashville, but ran away from his parents again later that same night in Nashville.

Hayes-Overton, Jr. is from Nashville and is likely staying with friends.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Clarksville Police Department Detective McClintock at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5465, Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.