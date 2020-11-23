Clarksville Police searching for runaway 16-year-old girl

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a runaway 16-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Jaiden Garrett left her home sometime between 7:40 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and black pants.

Jaiden is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, and has brown hair with a faded pink coloring.

Anyone with information can contact Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5537, Tipsline (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.