Clarksville Police searching for runaway 13-year-old girl

Kayleigh Tardif

Kayleigh Tardif

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police need your help in locating a runaway 13-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Kayleigh Tardif did not return home from Richview Middle School after school was released on December 3. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, with brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact Clarksville Police Detective Bradley at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5159, Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.

