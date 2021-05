CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing Saturday morning.

Police say 72-year-old Jacob Tinch walked away from his home on Hazelwood Road at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen wearing a button down shirt, jeans and a black cap.

Tinch is 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has balding hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.