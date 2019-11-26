Clarksville police search for suspects that abandoned a stolen vehicle out of Nashville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Clarksville police are looking for the suspects that abandoned a stolen vehicle on November 15th out of Nashville.

It happened at a Clarksville business on Cunningham Lane after one of the car’s tires went flat.

The suspects then stole another vehicle which was left running and unattended in the parking lot.

Police say that the second vehicle was found later on I-24 near exit 40.

The wallet of the victim of the second stolen vehicle was also found a few days later on Trenton Road.

The suspects left it in front of a surveillance camera, in the video you see here.

Anyone with information can contact Clarksville Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.