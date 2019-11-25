Clarksville Police search for suspect in Credit Union robbery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police are asking for your help to find a suspect that robbed the Cornerstone Financial Credit Union in the 2100 block of Trenton Road in Clarksville.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say a man walked into the Credit Union and demanded money.

He used an orange bag to collect it from the clerks.

Once he got the money, he left the business.

The suspect did not show a weapon during the robbery.

Some believe he was wearing a disguise to cover his facial features.

Police say he is a 5’10”-6’2″ male weighing between 170-200 lbs.

At the time of the crime, he was wearing a dark coat, blue shirt, khaki pants and black sunglasses.

The suspect was believed to enter a vehicle after robbing the business.

It is possibly a Lexus SUV that was parked at the Burger King parking lot nearby.

The SUV appeared to have a Papa Johns topper on it.

Anyone with information can contact Clarksville Police.

This is a developing story.