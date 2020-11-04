Clarksville police search for runaway juvenile last seen at foster home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are asking the public for help in locating a runaway juvenile, according to a release from Clarksville police.

16-year-old Kasie Strain was last seen at her foster home in the 500 block of Hietts Lane around 5:50 p.m. on November 3, 2020.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with more information should contact Det. Feinberg , 931-648-0656, ext. 5156, Tipsline 931-645-8477.

