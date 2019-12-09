Clarksville police search for missing 79-year old with onset dementia

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police are looking for 79-year old Fred Oldham.

They say he has an onset of dementia and is on several medications.

He is not familiar with the local area.

He’s been missing since December 6th around 3 p.m. when he left his home in the 600 block of Ernest Street off of Crossland Avenue.

You can contact Clarksville Police with more information here: 931-648-0656, ext. 5156 or the Tipsline, 931-645-8477.

