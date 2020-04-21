Clarksville police search for man who assaulted police officer

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police said they’re looking for the public’s help to find a man who assaulted a police officer.

Police said that 21-year-old Steven Phelps has several warrants on file. That includes aggravated assault of a police officer, domestic assault and evading arrest.

Officials said this stemmed from an incident Monday night off of New South Drive. Phelps is believed to be staying in the Nashville area.

