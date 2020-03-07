Clarksville police need help to identify armed robbery suspects

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Police need your help finding two suspects who they said held up a gas station at gunpoint.







Officers said two males walked into a Circle K at 523 Dover Rd Friday morning around 2:00 a.m. wearing hoodies.

One of the suspects reportedly pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money while the other suspect took several packs of cigarettes.

Police said one of the suspects was in a grey hoodie with a panda bear emblem on the front.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Darren Koski at 931-648-0656 ext. 5286, Tipsline, 931-645-8477, or submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591 .

