Clarksville police looking for runaway teen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are looking for a runaway teen who left her home earlier this month.

According to police, they were called to a residence on Hidden Ridge Court on June 4 around 1 a.m. 17-year-old Leanna Casey had left a note saying she no longer wanted to stay there.

Casey was last seen wearing a yellow hat, denim jacket, black or blue jeans, black shoes, and a red backpack. She has been entered into the National database as a runaway juvenile.

If spotted, call 911. Anyone with information can contact Detective Wimmer, 931-648-0656, ext. 5527 or Tipsline 931-645-8477.