Clarksville Police Department reviews use-of-force, anti-bias procedures

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police said they are reviewing their procedures regarding arrests, use of force and police-bias prevention.

The mayor of Clarksville asked the force for the review this week in light of the death of George Floyd on May 25.

“I’m very proud of the job our Police Department did on Saturday night. They set a high standard for excellence and we were able to avoid any escalation,” Mayor Pitts said. “But I wanted a timely review to make sure we are prepared to protect the safety of our community and the civil rights of protesters.”

The review states this is how the CALEA standards impact the department’s readiness:

Directives

CALEA requires the department to have written directives and general orders available to all personnel. Directives are reviewed annually by the accreditation manager, the chief and the deputy chief, and also maintained on a computer drive for easy access by the entire force.

Use of Force

CALEA has 15 standards in reference to use of force. While some are related to training and proficiency of firearms, most are dedicated to protecting citizens, officers and the City.

The first Use of Force General Order was signed by Chief Ansley in 2008. It is reviewed annually or when there is a major development, such as the Ferguson uprising in 2014, and has been revised eight times. Some of the major changes have been:

Authorization for use of the Conducted Electrical Weapon was raised to the resistance level of Assaultive Behavior.

In 2017, after the President’s 21st Century Policing Report, the Use of Force Model was changed from a step model to a circular model to confirm that sometimes a lower level of force may be used as well as a higher level of force.

De-escalation was added to the policy.

Chokeholds and hog-tying were prohibited as a restraining technique. The use of a chokehold is only authorized at the resistance level of death or serious bodily harm, which is the same authorization level as the use of a firearm.

Bias Policing/Racial Profiling

CALEA requires CPD to have a written directive governing biased policing that must include:

A prohibition against biased-based policing.

Initial training and annual training for officers in bias issues.

A documented annual administrative review of agency practices including citizen complaints of bias and corrective measures taken.

Mandatory CALEA Analysis

Maintaining CALEA accreditation also requires the CPD to annually review and report several accountability measures. These include:

All use-of-force reports.

All employee grievances.

The department’s recruitment plan and its efforts to mirror the community’s racial demographics.

All pursuits of motor vehicles.

