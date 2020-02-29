Clarksville parents say school district isn’t handling son’s disabilities properly

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Clarksville parents say they’re fed up with how their son’s school handles his disabilities, contacting News 2 for help after he threatened to hurt himself over his experience at the school Thursday.

“My name is Ryan, my middle name is Patrick, my last name is Belfiore. I was born 2010 October 6th, and I’m in 3rd grade,” Ryan told News 2.

Ryan is also autistic and struggles when it comes to behaving in school.

“They’re just as special as any other kid, but these kids need help,” his father, Robert Belfiore said.

The Belfiore’s claim his school, Sango Elementary, is not handling his disabilities properly.

“I observed him inside a closet, with the door open, the principal was blocking the doorway,” Belfiore said, “I knew he always had a time out, but I didn’t know they were putting him in the closet and blocking it so he can’t get out. So I was very upset. It was a concrete floor, he has no shoes on.”

Belfiore says the school has since put carpet, a small desk, and a chair in the ‘time-out room,’ but he was upset to find out how much time his son spends in there.

“I asked the teacher, I said, ‘How many times could Ryan be in the time-out closet, five an hour?’

She said sometimes more than that in the closet, and the principal said it’s not a closet, it’s an observation room,” Belfiore explained, “Well there is a window in the room but there’s also a bookshelf on the other side blocking the window. so it’s four walls.”

That in addition to Ryan coming home and telling them that the teacher restrained him.

The Belfiore’s say Thursday was their breaking point when Ryan told them he wanted to kill himself at school.

“He deserves to go to school, he deserves to thrive, he deserves to have friends,” his mother Regina Belfiore said, “I can’t. Why don’t they do anything? Why?”

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School District tells News 2 they can’t legally comment on students.

Their policies state they don’t allow isolation, but students can be put in time-out if there is an adult present.

In addition, restraints can be used in emergencies and must be reported to parents.

The Belfiore’s say they’ve only been told once and their son says it’s happened more.

Ryan does have an individual education plan under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), but the Belfiores say he’s not getting the attention he needs.

They’ve requested a para-educator to be in class with him, but for now, they’ve pulled him out and will home school him until they can figure out what their options are legally.