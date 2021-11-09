Clarksville-Montgomery Schools drop mask mandate

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another Middle Tennessee school district is putting an end to its mask mandate.

According to Clarksville Now, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board unanimously voted to end its mask mandate Tuesday evening.

This comes after the number of cases in the area has decreased significantly over recent weeks.

The mask mandate had been in effect since September 14, lasting just under two months.

Board member Charlie Patterson, who originally proposed the measure on a temporary basis in September, made the motion to vacate the mandate Tuesday evening.