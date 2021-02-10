Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools students to learn remotely Thursday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students who attend Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools will have an asynchronous remote learning day Thursday, February 11 “out of an abundance of caution” due to the potential for severe winter weather.

The school district says students in grades K-8 should complete lessons assigned by their teachers on their laptops for “Inclement Weather Day Number One.” Copies of the inclement weather assignments can be found directly on students’ laptops; these can be accessed even if access to the internet is unavailable.

Teachers will be in communication with high school students on how to access assignments.

Any families who have questions about accessing or submitting assignments should contact their child(ren)’s respective teacher.

After-school activities for Wednesday, February 10 are approved to continue as scheduled, according to the school district.