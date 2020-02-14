Clarksville Mayor ramps up litter cleanups, enforcement

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More people, more litter.

This week, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts has asked the Clarksville Police Department to ramp up enforcement of city and state laws when it comes to trash.

It may look like the bygone days of litter patrols, but it’s now become a real problem in the city of Clarksville.

“Yeah I definitely think we could use help in that area,” said area realtor Jennifer Dohner.

Dohner said she sees it more and more with Clarksville’s booming population.

“You’ve got areas that are changing,” said Dohner. “Different neighborhoods that are changing. So I think you definitely see that.”

In fact, scattered trash has become such an unsightly problem that Mayor Pitts said needs to stop.

“The mayor just decided we were not looking the way he wanted the city to look and asked for some enforcement and Street Department to focus on the problem,” said Richard Stevens, Communications Director for the City of Clarksville.

According to Clarksville Police, there were four littering citations issued in 2019.

Stevens said this effort is all part of an awareness campaign.

“Need to know it’s against the law to throw stuff into the streets,” said Stevens.

The hot spots of litter span across the city, like on Hazelwood Road.

The efforts have so far resulted in hundreds of bags of trash.

“That’s unacceptable,” said Stevens. “We don’t want to divert precious city resources to fighting litter problems.”

Stevens said the culprit could be the result of wintry weather of rain and wind blowing trash.

But he reminded folks who haul trash to transfer stations must secure their loads, according to law.

“We like people to take care of it and do the right thing,” said Stevens.

A violation of city litter code could mean a fine up to $50.

If you violate state law and dump trash in a vacant lot, you could face a misdemeanor up to a class E felony.