PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and teen are behind bars after allegedly breaking into a Putnam County home and robbing its residents at gunpoint.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, deputies responded to a home on Hanging Limb Highway in Monterey regarding an aggravated armed robbery. Three people were reportedly inside the home when two masked men armed with a pistol shattered the glass door and went inside.

The men took cash, jewelry, electronics, and clothing from the victims. One of the victims recognized one of the suspect’s voices as his friend, 22-year-old Maikel Renteria of Clarksville, according to investigators.

After investigators issued a BOLO for the suspect vehicle, a white Chevrolet Camaro with a temporary tag, a Putnam County deputy saw the vehicle on I-40 and initiated a traffic stop. Renteria was identified as the driver, while his accomplice was identified as a 16-year-old also from Clarksville, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victims’ property was recovered from the Camaro, along with a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.

Renteria was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated armed robbery and is being held on a $301,500 bond; a court date is set for April 3. The teen was also arrested and charged with aggravated armed robbery. He is currently being held in juvenile detention, according to investigators.

“These types of violent acts will not be tolerated in Putnam County,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said. “Our number one priority is keeping our citizens safe. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is committed to tracking down these types of violent offenders.”