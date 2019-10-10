Clarksville man found on road with injuries dies, police seeking information

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are seeking information after a man found on the road with injuries died Thursday.

Police said 18-year-old Anthony Richardson was found with severe injuries on Britton Springs Road on Oct. 6. He died Thursday at Tristar Skyline Medical Center.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have known about Richardson’s activities on Oct. 6.

Anyone with information can call Detective Christy Bing, 931-648-0656, ext. 5133, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.